How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Punjab Kings will roll out the red carpet for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, April 8, as the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 unfolds at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. With both sides keen to make up ground early in the campaign, the clash promises fireworks in the north.

Punjab kicked off the season in style, notching up back-to-back wins, but a slip-up in their previous outing has seen them slide to fourth on the table. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and his squad will be itching to steady the ship and regain momentum on home turf.

In contrast, things have gone south for the Chennai Super Kings, who have stumbled out of the blocks with just one win in four games. Ruturaj Gaikwad and company are desperate to snap out of their early-season rut and return from Chandigarh with two vital points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, India.

Date Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur , India

How to watch CSK vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Chennai have been in full experimentation mode—using 17 players, including all seven overseas options, in a frantic search for the right combination. Ruturaj Gaikwad will once again pair with Rachin Ravindra at the top. Gaikwad has been their most consistent batter, scoring 121 runs with a strike rate of 155, while Ravindra has chipped in with 109 runs in four outings. Devon Conway, expected at No. 3, is yet to hit top gear, managing just 13 in his last knock.

The middle order features Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni. Shankar is coming off a solid 69-run effort, while Dhoni's late-order cameos (76 runs at 138 strike rate) have added some spark. Jadeja’s returns have been modest so far, both with bat and ball. Shivam Dube, used as a super sub, has yet to fire—his 64 runs across four innings underlining CSK's middle-order woes.

In the bowling department, Noor Ahmed has been a standout performer, snaring 10 wickets at a stunning average of 11.80. Khaleel Ahmed has backed him up well with eight wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana has chipped in with five scalps. However, the spin department, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, is still searching for rhythm and consistency.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings Team News

Priyansh Arya is expected to open alongside Prabhsimran Singh for Punjab. Arya impressed with a brisk 47 against Gujarat, while Singh dazzled with a 69 in an earlier outing. Shreyas Iyer, unbeaten in his first two innings with knocks of 97* and 52*, remains the linchpin of the batting order. Nehal Wadhera, slotted at four, chipped in with a fluent 62 in the last game.

In the middle order, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis form the core. Shashank's explosive 44 off 16 in the second game showed his intent, though he failed to fire last time. Maxwell has been a handy contributor with both bat and ball, while Stoinis has struggled to find rhythm in either department.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh leads the charge with six wickets in three matches, despite a slightly expensive economy. Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen add firepower with the new ball, while Yuzvendra Chahal is the key man in the spin department.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

The head-to-head between these franchises has been fairly close. Out of 31 meetings, Chennai has come out on top 17 times, while Punjab has taken the honors in 14. Notably, the Kings will be hoping to chip away at that record with a strong performance at home.

CSK vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and Warm

Clear skies and Warm Pitch: Balanced

The Mullanpur surface has been somewhat unpredictable. In the only IPL 2025 game hosted there so far, Rajasthan Royals posted 205/4 before bundling Punjab out for just 155. Post-match, Iyer remarked that a par score on such a pitch was closer to the 180-185 mark, hinting at the surface's tendency to grip. Across six IPL games at the venue, teams batting first and chasing have split wins evenly, with an average first-innings total hovering around 174.