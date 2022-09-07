Ryan Reynolds has been vocal in calls for a side he co-owns to be given greater exposure, but will a Hollywood superstar get his wish?

The arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham in November 2020 ensured that the Welsh club, which has been stuck in the Vanarama National League for 14 years, made headlines around the world. Suddenly, a Hollywood script was being written in the most unlikely of destinations, with a ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries even hitting screens on FX, Hulu + Live and Apple TV as interest in the Dragons’ exploits began to build.

An ever-growing fanbase is developing, particularly in North America, but major obstacles still need to be overcome in terms of delivering live action from the Racecourse Ground to living rooms across the globe. Why is that the case and how can you catch Wrexham in action? GOAL takes a look…

How to watch & stream Wrexham games on TV & online

As things stand, there are no television broadcast or streaming rights for Wrexham games in the United States – with the club competing in the fifth tier of English football.

The odd game is shown on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, while being made available to stream on the BT Sport App, but those outings in front of a national audience tend to be few and far between.

U.S. TV channel & stream: N/A UK TV channel & stream: BT Sport Highlights (international): YouTube

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel, while unique bitesize highlights packages, featuring voiceovers from Reynolds and McElhenney, have been shared on TikTok - the club's principle shirt sponsor - garnering millions of views.

Interest is clearly there as Reynolds recently revealed to his 20 million followers on Twitter that ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ sat second to Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of Dragons’ on the Canadian streaming charts following its August 24 release.

Will Wrexham games be made available to live stream in the future?

Reynolds has been leading calls for non-league football in England to embrace streaming technology and branch out into markets that will get more eyes on their product.

He has posted on social media: “After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling.

"Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone. This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the National League to take it. And we urge Vanarama and BT Sport to help them find the wisdom to do so."

Wrexham have said as a collective in a statement on the club’s official website: "The matter of streaming of National League games for all clubs has been on the agenda for an extended period, with Wrexham AFC first raising this in April 2021.

"The ability to stream games would financially benefit all clubs and significantly enhance the profile of the League by providing the League’s Executives the platform to market the competition, generating increased central revenue.

"Unbelievably, the request hasn’t even been considered by the Board of the National League yet, never mind a decision made.

"The Club feels let down and can only assure fans, both new and old that we have done everything we could to provide the opportunity to watch the game live, both in the UK and overseas."

How has the National League responded & will a streaming platform be created?

A statement from the Vanarama National League following very public calls for action from Reynolds and Co read: "Firstly, it is important to remember that we already have a broadcast partner, in BT Sports, who currently have the contractual rights to all National League games in a deal that has served the whole League and all its 72 clubs well.

"BT are keen to work with the National League to support opportunities for our clubs to generate extra income, as they did during the Covid pandemic, in the form of streaming.

"We have been working intensely for some months to finalise a proposal to launch a centralised, fully tested Vanarama National League streaming platform. This proposal goes to the board for consideration at their meeting on 15th September.

"The proposal will recognise that we must respect and protect the status of the League and also BT Sport's high production values and ensuring an approach which guarantees quality of service and the needs of all our clubs and their fans.

"We understand the desire from some clubs, who find themselves in a position to stream independently and we respect that, however there is a requirement for the League to protect and provide a solution for all three divisions.

"We will always take into account the views of individual clubs, but it is imperative that we look after the interests of 72 member clubs and doing as much as we can to deliver income, profile and support for all.

"The commercial arm of the League have been simultaneously seeking partners for the delivery and commercialisation of a streaming platform.

"The League has the support of Vanarama and BT Sport in ensuring we deliver the needs of all our clubs.

“There are challenges in supplying a product that can be used by everyone, whilst ensuring compliance with Article 48. The board will consider the proposal in full, and that will include the timetable for its introduction.”