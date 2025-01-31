How to watch Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets: Date, time, fight card & more info

One of Britain’s brightest young boxing talents looks to impress on the world stage when he returns to the ring this February

Adam ‘The Assassin’ Azim has his sights set high as he targets fame and glory on the global stage over the coming year. The Slough sensation steps up from the European level to take on former world champion Sergey Lipinets for the IBO world super lightweight belt on Saturday, February 1, at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London.

Azim is strapping on the gloves for the first time since his emphatic stoppage win over Ohara Davies in October. The undefeated 22-year-old, a former 10-time national amateur champion, looked at his stylish best as he dictated the action and dominated Davies from the opening bell. Azim eventually knocked out his Peacock Gym buddy in the 8th round, a 9th stoppage success in only his 12th professional bout.

Having previously won and defended the European crown in record time, with victories over Franck Petitjean and Enock Poulsen, Azim now moves up another level. The IBO belt, which is up for grabs, was vacated by Zhankosh Turarov and has been previously held by the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton. While the IBO prize doesn’t carry as much credibility as the sport’s other four major titles, a victory is guaranteed to boost Azim’s profile and chances of getting a shot at a more coveted crown.

It may be eight years since Azim’s Kazakh opponent, Sergey Lipinets, captured the IBF super lightweight belt with a unanimous points win over Akihiro Kondo, but he still packs a punch at 35. 72% of Lipinets’ previous wins have come by stoppage, and he knocked down Robbie Davies Jr. several times en route to a unanimous points win in his last ring outing last May. The man who was nicknamed ‘Samurai’ during his early kickboxing days has only been stopped once in his three previous defeats (a 6th round TKO by Jaron 'Boots' Ennis in 2021), so Azim knows it will be a big plus point if he can poleaxe the Eastern European.

Also on the Wembley card, Viddal Riley and Isaac Chamberlain lock horns in a mouthwatering all-London cruiserweight clash for the English title. Like Adam Azim, Riley is currently on a 12-fight unbeaten streak and is aiming for a third stoppage win at the Wembley venue, having boxed there in 2022 and 2023.

Let GOAL guide you through all the information you need before the Wembley showdown, including the fight card rundown, when Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets is due to start, and how you can watch or stream all the action.

When will Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets take place?

Date Saturday, February 1 Location OVO Arena, Wembley, London, UK Time The Sky Sports show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET

The OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena, Wembley) has been a destination for live entertainment shows for over 80 years. The venue stages 100+ events yearly, with one million visitors passing through its doors. Boxing returns to the OVO Arena for the first time since the pre-Christmas ‘Magnificent 7’ promotion, where Denzel Bentley beat Brad Pauls in the feature event to capture the British and European middleweight titles.

How to watch Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets in the UK

How to watch Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets in the US

Watch Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets from anywhere with a VPN

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight (IBO world title) Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets Cruiserweight (English title) Viddal Riley vs Isaac Chamberlain Heavyweight Jeamie Tshikeva vs Michael Webster Welterweight Joel Kodua vs Lloyd Germain

Adam Azim professional boxing stats

Age: 23

23 Height: 5' 10" / 178 cm

5' 10" / 178 cm Reach: 70.9" / 180 cm

70.9" / 180 cm Total fights: 12

12 Record: 12-0-0

12-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 75

Sergey Lipinets professional boxing stats