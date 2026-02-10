SSC Napoli will be out to end Cesc Fabregas-led Como's run and move closer to ending their six-year wait for their seventh Coppa Italia title triumph.

SSC Napoli vs Como kick-off time

SSC Napoli and Como will kick off on 10 Feb 2026, 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

SSC Napoli are aiming for a third straight win across all competitions after beating Genoa and Fiorentina in Serie A. Having advanced past Cagliari in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, the Blues will look to secure victory in regulation time against Como.

Como, meanwhile, boast a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, though their recent three-game winning run was halted by a draw against Atalanta in the Serie A clash. The Blues and Whites advanced in the Coppa Italia by stunning Fiorentina with a 3-1 victory in the previous round and will aim to sustain their pursuit of a first-ever major trophy by upsetting Napoli.

Injuries, key stats

Napoli are dealing with several absences, including key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Frank Anguissa and Matteo Politano.

Scott McTominay is also doubtful, but Juan Jesus is available for selection as his suspension only applies in Serie A games.

Meanwhile, Como have Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga sidelined due to injuries, but the club has no suspension worries.

Como remain unbeaten in their last two meetings with Napoli, securing one victory and one draw.

However, Napoli boast a strong home record overall (around 63% win rate in recent seasons).

However, Como are on a hot streak with impressive attacking output (13 goals in their last five matches across competitions, nearly double Napoli's in the same period).

Team news & squads

