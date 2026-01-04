How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid host Real Betis at the Bernabeu to kick off the calendar year. Here is where to find live streams of the game as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis for free

In the United States, the game between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes, which is available to stream on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis with Spanish commentary

Again in the United States, ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish language commentary of Real Madrid versus Real Betis as well as all other LALIGA games. ESPN Deportes is available on Fubo as well as the official ESPN app with all soccer available on the cheaper Select plan.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Real Betis will kick-off at 4 Jan 2026, 15:15.

Team news & squads

The winter break has given some of Real Madrid's injured charges the opportunity to continue their rehabilitation away from the spotlight of a congested fixture list. However, problems persist at the right hand side of their defence with both Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined and unlikely to return to action until late January / early February. Fede Valverde, who has often filled in to the role, also suffered a knock before Christmas but could be back. Eder Militao, another defensive casualty, is expected to be out for a number of months.

(C)Getty Images

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe heads into 2026 off the back of a record breaking year that saw him become just the fourth footballer this century to score 60+ in a calendar year for club and country. Others to achieve the feat are Robert Lewandowski with Poland and Bayern Munich in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Portugal in 2013 and Lionel Messi for Argentina and Barcelona in 2012.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have a couple of their own defensive injuries to contend with. Full-back Junior Firpo suffered a hamstring injury in early December and may still be on the sidelines for the trip to Madrid. Diego Llorente, who suffered an adductor injury in mid December, isn't expected to return until midway through January. The other major injury issue for Real Betis is the ongoing condition of playmaker and former Madridista Isco, who recently underwent surgery for the ankle issue he sustained in late November.

Form

Back-to-back victories against Sevilla and Alaves helped settle a few of the nerves around the Real Madrid heading into the short winter break, but dropped points against the likes of Celta Vigo, Elche and relegation-placed Girona still live long in the memory and will do little to encourage Alonso that his side have the consistency required to hunt down Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

Getty Images

Real Betis, meanwhile, are in good form in LALIGA. They sit in the European qualification spots going into the second half of the season. With just three defeats from their opening 17 league games, Betis are gaining reputation as a side that are difficult to beat. It is too many draws that have halted any hopes that they could launch an attack on the division's top four.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Betis have proven to be difficult opponents for Real Madrid in recent memory having won just once of their previous five encounters. They did, however, win this fixture last season with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice en route to a 2-0 victory.

Standings

Real Madrid enter 2026 in pursuit of league leaders Barcelona. City rivals Atletico are five points further back in third place. They play later today against Real Sociedad.

Real Betis finished in sixth place in last year's final standings. They find themselves in the same spot at the start of 2026. They go into Matchday 18 with a five point cushion over 7th place Celta Vigo - the same gap that they trial 5th place Espanyol who have been one of the surprise packages in LALIGA so far.