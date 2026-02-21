Goal.com
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional
Olimpico Universitario
Monterrey
James Freemantle

Pumas vs Monterrey Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club Universidad Nacional and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news

In Round 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026, third-place Pumas welcomes sixth-place Monterrey to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Universidad Nacional vs Monterrey, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Pumas vs Monterrey kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Olimpico Universitario

Pumas vs Monterrey will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 23:00 EST. 

Match preview

This is a clash between two of the league’s most consistent defensive units. Pumas are unbeaten in the Clausura, most recently clawing themselves back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Puebla. 

Big-spending Monterrey are enjoying the work of new man Anthony Martial, who has created more big chances than any other player in the Clausura so far. The Frenchman is forming a good partnership with creative midfielder Sergio Canales.

Monterrey v America - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images

Key stats, injury news

Jose Macias is Pumas' only long-term absentee.

Carlos Salcedo is an injury doubt for Monterrey. 

Monterrey are unbeaten in 11 meetings (inside 90 minutes), a run stretching back to 2022.

Pumas’ winger Juninho has three goals in his last five matches.

FBL-MEX-PUMAS-LEONGetty Images

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs Monterrey Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Juarez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CUN

Last 5 matches

MON

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

