In Round 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026, third-place Pumas welcomes sixth-place Monterrey to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Universidad Nacional vs Monterrey, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Pumas vs Monterrey for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Pumas vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Olimpico Universitario

Pumas vs Monterrey will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 23:00 EST.

Match preview

This is a clash between two of the league’s most consistent defensive units. Pumas are unbeaten in the Clausura, most recently clawing themselves back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Puebla.

Big-spending Monterrey are enjoying the work of new man Anthony Martial, who has created more big chances than any other player in the Clausura so far. The Frenchman is forming a good partnership with creative midfielder Sergio Canales.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

Jose Macias is Pumas' only long-term absentee.

Carlos Salcedo is an injury doubt for Monterrey.

Monterrey are unbeaten in 11 meetings (inside 90 minutes), a run stretching back to 2022.

Pumas’ winger Juninho has three goals in his last five matches.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Club Universidad Nacional vs Monterrey Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Juarez Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Torrent

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

