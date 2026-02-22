How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 14:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

A pivotal clash at both ends of the Premier League table takes place at the City Ground this Sunday, as Nottingham Forest hosts Liverpool. With Forest making a sudden managerial switch and Liverpool fighting to stay in the Champions League hunt, this fixture is far more than a routine away trip for the Reds.

This match marks the Premier League debut of Vítor Pereira as Nottingham Forest manager. The former Wolves boss replaced Sean Dyche earlier this week and enjoyed a dream start on Thursday, leading Forest to a 3-0 win over Fenerbahçe in the Europa League. Sitting just three points above the relegation zone, Pereira will be desperate to translate that European momentum into domestic safety.

Liverpool, led by Arne Slot, is seeking redemption. Despite sitting 6th and recently winning back-to-back games against Sunderland and Brighton, the memory of a 3-0 home defeat to Forest back in November still stings. With fourth-placed Manchester United only three points ahead, Slot knows any further dropped points could be fatal to their top-four ambitions.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: