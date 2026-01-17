This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoLecce
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONSSTREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
James Freemantle

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Milan are in a title race with fierce rivals Inter this season, and simply have to beat relegation-threatened Lecce to stay in touch at the top. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of AC Milan vs Lecce as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

AC Milan vs Lecce kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

AC Milan vs Lecce kicks off on 18 Jan 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT. 

Match preview

Milan are unbeaten in five matches, but a recent habit of drawing games has dented their Scudetto chances. Three of the Rossoneri's last six Serie A outings have ended as stalemates, handing the title initiative to city rivals Inter. 

Lecce could easily get sucked into the relegation scrap if they're not careful. They're just three points above the drop zone, winless in five matches and without a clean sheet in that sample. They've also scored just twice in their last five. 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-COMO-ACMILANGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Santiago Gimenez and Strahinja Pavlovic are out for the hosts. 

Lecce will be without Angolan defender Kialonda Gaspar (suspension), Medon Berisha (knee injury), and Francesco Camarda (shoulder issue). 

American star Christian Pulisic is Milan's top scorer in Serie A with eight goals. 

Christopher Nkunku has scored in each of Milan's last two outings.

nkunku milanGetty Images

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Lecce Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEC
16
M. Maignan
46
M. Gabbia
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
56
A. Saelemaekers
12
A. Rabiot
19
Y. Fofana
33
D. Bartesaghi
14
L. Modric
18
C. Nkunku
10
R. Leao
30
W. Falcone
25
A. Gallo
5
J. Siebert
44
Gabriel
13
M. Perez
93
Y. Maleh
29
L. Coulibaly
16
O. Gandelman
23
R. Sottil
50
S. Pierotti
9
N. Stulic

4-2-3-1

LECAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

LEC

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0