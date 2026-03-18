Liverpool must summon the power of Anfield to overturn a 1-0 deficit in this Champions League round of 16 tie with Galatasaray.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Galatasaray as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Liverpool vs Galatasaray will kick off on 18 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

It hasn't been a great week for six-time European champions Liverpool, losing 1-0 away to Galatasaray and following that with a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham in the Premier League. The Reds were eliminated in the last 16 last season by eventual winners PSG. Now preparing for his 102nd match in charge, the pressure is mounting on Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Getty Images

Galatasaray have already beaten a big name this season over two legs, eliminating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate in the knockout play-off. If they get past Liverpool here, they would make their first UCL quarter-final appearance since 2012-13.

Getty Images

The Turkish giants have won five successive matches across all competitions, the last three with clean sheets, so they'll travel with confidence. However, a record of only a single win in their last 14 European away days makes this a tough one to call.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Liverpool has no new injury concerns, but Galatasaray will be without the suspended Davinson Sánchez.

Victor Osimhen has 13 goal involvements in his last nine games (G6, A7). His assist in the first leg took him level with Nwankwo Kanu for the most UCL goal contributions by a Nigerian (17).

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: