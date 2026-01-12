This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FA Cup
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoBarnsley
STREAM LIVE ON FUBOBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

How to watch Liverpool aim to avoid shock upset vs Barnsley in the FA Cup: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FA Cup has already claimed a few high-profile casualties in the third round, and Liverpool will be determined not to add themselves to that list when they host League One strugglers Barnsley at Anfield.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Barnsley as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

How to watch and live stream Liverpool vs Barnsley free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Liverpool vs Barnsley on FuboStart free trial

Liverpool vs Barnsley kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
Anfield

Liverpool vs Barnsley kicks off on 12 Jan 2026 at 14:45 EST and  19:45 GMT.

Match context

Liverpool has endured an up-and-down season, starting strong in the league but often needing late winners to get them out of jail. The defending Premier League champions are a whopping 14 points off the title pace currently set by Arsenal, so success in the cups might be their best route to silverware in 2025-26. They've drawn their last three in the league after a sequence of three consecutive wins, highlighting their slight inconsistency at the moment. The Reds went out of the FA Cup in the fourth round last season against Plymouth Argyle and will be desperate to avoid a similar shock this term. Big-money signing Florian Wirtz has been on target in two of his last four appearances, but the German might get a rest here as manager Arne Slot is expected to shuffle his pack. Expect to see the likes of Rio Nguhoma, Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa from the start.

Barnsley are 17th in League One, meaning they're 57 places below Liverpool in the football pyramid. They also come into this tie out of form with three defeats and a draw in their last four outings.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Injury news 

Hugo Ekitike is a doubt, while Alexander Isak will miss the majority of the remainder of the campaign with a broken leg. Midfielders Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic are also long-term absentees, and Kop legend Mohamed Salah is still away with Egypt at AFCON. 

Barnsley have no current injury issues. Midfielder Luca Connell is suspended.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Barnsley Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Hourihane

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last match

BAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0