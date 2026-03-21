Leeds are still in the hunt for Premier League survival, but their latest blip in form comes at a bad time as Brentford visit Elland Road.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Leeds vs Brentford as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Leeds vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Leeds vs Brentford for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Leeds vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Leeds vs Brentford will kick off on 21 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Leeds produced a plucky display with ten men to get a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out, but the Peacocks are now winless in five outings. Daniel Farke’s men have failed to score in their last three outings, leaving them just three points above the drop zone.

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Brentford surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with bottom club Wolves last time out, but they remain only two points adrift of the top six. The Bees, however, have won 11 of their last 13 EPL assignments against promoted teams.

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Key stats & injury news

Leeds’ Gabriel Gudmundsson is suspended, while Mikkel Damsgaard is an injury doubt for Brentford after picking up a knock on Monday.

Brentford have won five of their last seven away matches in the EPL.

Igor Thiago will become just the third Brentford player to net 20 goals in a single Premier League campaign if he scores here.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: