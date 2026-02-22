The opening weekend of the 2026 MLS season concludes with a high-profile cross-conference clash as the LA Galaxy host New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of LA Galaxy vs New York City FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC will kick off on 22 Feb 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match preview

The Galaxy will want to put memories of their horrendous 025 title defence to bed here against an NYCFC side that went all the way to the Eastern Conference final.

Puig cruelly ruled out for the Galaxy

The Galaxy was dealt a devastating blow in January when star playmaker Riqui Puig sustained an ACL tear, which rules him out of the 2026 campaign. They've brought in Brazilian marksman João Klauss from St. Louis City. Galaxy's attack will now operate in a more direct, aerial fashion without Puig's subtle talents. They've also got the German legend Marco Reus, a man who knows his wya to goal. Justin Haak has also signed with the Galaxy to anchor their midfield unit, and experienced Norwegian centre-back Jakob Glesnes from Philadelphia.

Getty Images

Freese to battle Turner for the USMNT spot in between the sticks

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese is under pressure to book his ticket. He will need to organise a defensive unit that no longer has the defensive midfield protection of Justin Haak, who intriguingly lines up for the Galaxy this season. Galaxy will also need to be wary of NYCFC's 2025 MVP, Alonso Martinez.

Imagn

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Vanney Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

