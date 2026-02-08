Goal.com
Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoLazio
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Juventus vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news

Juventus need a win to stay in pole position for a top-four finish when Lazio visits Turin in Serie A on Sunday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Juve vs Lazio, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
InternationalBet365
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

Juventus vs Lazio kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Lazio kicks off on 8 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT. 

Match preview

Despite a Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta in midweek, Juventus are one of the form teams in Italy right now. Under new boss Luciano Spalletti, they've won seven of their last nine league assignments. They're in a prime position to claim a Champions League place, and they're also through to the Champions League knockout phase, where they'll face Galatasaray over two legs for a place in the round of 16.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUSGetty Images

Capital city club Lazio are enduring a turbulent campaign, sitting in ninth and likely to miss out on the European places for two seasons running. A dramatic 100th-minute penalty against Genoa last time out secured just a second win in eight Serie A matches for Maurizio Sarri's side, with four draws and two defeats in the other matches underlining how inconsistent they've been in 2026 and the back end of 2025.

SS Lazio v Genoa CFC - Serie AGetty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are the only injury absentees for Juventus.

Juve are one of only two teams with an unbeaten record at home in Serie A this term, along with reigning champions Napoli.

Lazio left-back Luca Pellegrini is suspended and will miss the trip to his old club. 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-LAZIO-JUVENTUSGetty Images

Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Gigot, Manuel Lazzari and Alessio Romagnoli all miss out for the visitors with injury issues.

Former Barcelona winger Pedro is set for his 150th Serie A appearance here.

Pedro LazioGetty Images

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Lazio Probable lineups

JuventusHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLAZ
16
M. Di Gregorio
27
A. Cambiaso
3
G. Bremer
15
P. Kalulu
6
L. Kelly
10
K. Yildiz
5
M. Locatelli
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
21
F. Miretti
22
W. McKennie
30
J. David
94
I. Provedel
17
N. Tavares
77
A. Marusic
34
M. Gila
13
A. Romagnoli
32
D. Cataldi
24
K. Taylor
26
T. Basic
9
P. Rodriguez
18
G. Isaksen
27
D. Maldini

4-3-3

LAZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sarri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

JUV

Last 5 matches

LAZ

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

