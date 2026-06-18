How to watch Japan for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Japan FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 14, 3:00 PM CDT Netherlands vs Japan (2-2) Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 20, 10:00 PM CST Tunisia vs Japan Monterrey Stadium (Guadalupe, N.L.) June 25, 4:00 PM CDT Japan vs Sweden Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)

How to watch Japan World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Japan?

In Japan, the primary broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is DAZN Japan. DAZN secured rights to stream all 104 matches of the tournament in Japan, including every match involving the Japanese national team.

However, not all coverage is behind a DAZN subscription. Japan's domestic rights were acquired by Dentsu Group, which then sublicensed matches to other broadcasters.

Selected matches, including Japan national team games, are also being shown on free-to-air television through broadcasters such as NHK and commercial networks including Nippon TV.

Reports indicate that Nippon TV is scheduled to broadcast a package of matches, including at least one Japan group-stage match.