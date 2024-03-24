How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Gujarat Titans will host the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 24 March 2024, in what promises to be an electrifying IPL encounter.

When Captain Hardik Pandya left the Gujarat Titans to play for the Mumbai Indians after the 2023 IPL, the GT's dynamics changed significantly. The Titans made it to the finals twice in a row owing to Pandya's focus on team unity over individual star strength. Now the job has been given to Shubman Gill, who won the orange cap last season with an impressive 890 runs in 17 games.

The Mumbai Indians, known for having a strong Indian core, have given Pandya the job of keeping the good vibe in their star-studded locker room as he transitions to leadership.



Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Date & Kick-off Time

The Gujarat Titans will face off against the Mumbai Indians in a high-voltage IPL match on Sunday, 24 March 2024 (Monday early morning in Australia). The action will take place at 10:00 am ET at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Date Monday, 25 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 01:00 am AEDT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the Gujarat Titans take on the Mumbai Indians live on Foxtel on TV or stream live on Kayo Sports.

Offering all the coverage you need for the upcoming white-ball cricket season and broadcasts from various other sporting events, a subscription to Kayo Sports starts at $25.00 per month for Kayo One and $30.00 per month for Kayo Basic.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Team News

Gujarat Titans Team News

The disclosure of the critical player absences has stopped the Gujarat Titans's IPL 2024 campaign.

Mohammed Shami, known as the best wicket-taker in the 2023 IPL season, is recovering from an ankle injury. This is bad news for the Titans because they will miss his deadly bowling.

The team's problems are worsened because the experienced Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is not playing. Wade's absence leaves a hole in the team's batting and an extra wicketkeeper unit.

The Titans may also have to deal with the loss of Robin Minz because he was in a minor bike accident. His contribution to the team's lineup will greatly be missed.

GT Probable XI Against MI

Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians Team News

The Mumbai Indians are having a hard time with significant setbacks ahead of the IPL 2024.

Jason Behrendroff's injury-related withdrawal hurts their bowling lineup, depriving the team of an experienced bowler and creating a hole in the speed attack.

Additionally, it's unclear when key players Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka will be able to play because they're both dealing with injuries to their groins and hamstrings. According to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), star player Surya Kumar Yadav cannot play the first game against GT because he is still not fit enough.

As their fitness levels are doubtful, the Mumbai Indians might not have these key players for the rest of the game, which makes the team worry about its balance and depth.

MI Probable XI Against GT

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.

Head-to-Head Records

