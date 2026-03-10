Galatasaray and Liverpool meet in the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Istanbul.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Galatasaray vs Liverpool as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Liverpool will kick off on 10 Mar 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Galatasaray navigated an action-packed playoff round against Juventus to advance, winning 7-5 on aggregate after extra time despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat. They're in good form domestically, leading the way by four points in the Turkish Super Lig.

Liverpool arrive at RAMS Park having played Wolverhampton Wanderers twice, losing 2-1 in the Premier League on March 3 before winning 3-1 in the FA Cup on Friday.

The hosts look set to deploy a tigrish midfield duo in the shape of ex-Arsenal man Lucas Torreira and former Southampton and Wolves star Mario Lemina.

Galatasaray have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 13 matches at RAMS Park in Europe, though they have only kept one clean sheet in their past eight fixtures at the stadium.

Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley are Liverpool's two biggest injury absentees. With Florian Wirtz back, the German might be deployed in a wide role to accommodate Dominik Szoboszlai as a number 10.

