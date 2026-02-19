Goal.com
Europa League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoNottingham Forest
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will be eager to seize a first-leg advantage at home against Nottingham Forest, who are determined to secure a valuable away result in Turkey.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today. 

USATUDN
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
Indiatabii
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahce and Nottingham Forest will kick off on 19 Feb 2026 at 17:45 GMT and 12:45 EST.

Match Preview

Fenerbahce SK v OGC Nice - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Fenerbahçe are in scintillating form, having secured four consecutive victories across all competitions, including dominant wins in the Turkish Super Lig and Cup.

The Turkish giants will enter the clash brimming with confidence, ready to harness the energy of their passionate home support at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium against Nottingham Forest. 

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are seeking a fresh spark in European competition amid a winless run in their last three Premier League outings. 

The English side will be determined to grab a crucial away victory in Istanbul, positioning themselves strongly ahead of hosting Fenerbahçe in the return leg at the City Ground.

Injuries, key stats

Nottingham Forest FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Fenerbahçe boast a largely fit squad with only Archie Brown as a notable injury doubt.

On the other hand, Matz Sels, John Victor, Willy Boly, Nicolò Savona and Murillo and Chris Wood are on Nottingham Forest's injury list.

The upcoming game marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, with the return leg set for February 26.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

FenerbahceHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
31
Ederson
18
M. Muldur
37
M. Skriniar
24
J. Oosterwolde
27
N. Semedo
5
I. Yuksek
17
N. Kante
6
M. Guendouzi
21
M. Asensio
94
Anderson Talisca
9
K. Akturkoglu
18
A. Gunn
34
O. Aina
4
Morato
31
N. Milenkovic
3
N. Williams
14
D. Ndoye
8
E. Anderson
6
I. Sangare
10
M. Gibbs-White
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
19
I. Jesus

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Tedesco

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Pereira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

FB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

