Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoAtletico Madrid
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atletico Madrid's pedigree in the Champions League makes them favourites to get past Club Brugge and reach the last 16, but their recent away form will be a concern going into the first leg.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Jan Breydel Stadion

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid will kick off on 18 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Winning their last two league phase games was enough to see Club Brugge claim a place in the top 24. The Belgian side is in good form, winning five of their last six competitive outings, and might see this as the ideal time to face Atletico Madrid. 

Diego Simeone shuffled his pack at the weekend, and his side lost 3-0 at struggling Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. Atleti have lost four of their last six two-legged UCL ties. Uncharacteristically, they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches in this competition. 

Julian AlvarezGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Club Brugge could be without Dani van den Heuvel and Lynnt Audoor, with both players considered doubtful

Pablo Barrios is Atleti's only injury concern. 

Club Brugge have scored 2+ goals in five successive home games and rattled in 12 goals in their last three Belgian Pro League outings.

SOCCER CL D8 CLUB BRUGGE VS OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLEGetty Images

Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

Club BruggeHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
22
S. Mignolet
65
J. Seys
64
K. Sabbe
44
B. Mechele
4
J. Ordonez
15
R. Onyedika
20
H. Vanaken
67
M. Diakhon
25
A. Stankovic
9
C. Forbs
17
R. Vermant
13
J. Oblak
17
D. Hancko
2
J. Gimenez
18
M. Pubill
14
M. Llorente
4
R. Mendoza
6
Koke
20
G. Simeone
11
T. Almada
9
A. Soerloth
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Leko

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLB

Last 4 matches

ATM

1

Win

2

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

0