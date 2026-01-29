Celtic are in a must-win scenario as they prepare to host Utrecht who have nothing to lose, having already been eliminated from this season's Europa League.

Celtic vs FC Utrecht kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Celtic Park

Celtic and FC Utrecht will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Celtic are coming into this fixture unbeaten in five matches across all competitions, but they drew their last Europa League game against Bologna in Italy. The Scottish football heavyweights need a win over Utrecht to advance to the playoff round, as a draw or defeat would see the Hoops crash out of the tournament.

Utrecht, on the other hand, are enduring a poor run, having lost each of their last five matches, including a home Europa League loss to Genk. The Dutch side will be on a mission to bow out in style with a win and also end their Scottish hosts' European campaign in the process.

Injury news & key stats

An injury-hit Celtic are expected to be without several players, including Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi. Furthermore, Reo Hatate will be absent due to suspension.

Meanwhile, David Min, Emirhan Demircan and Mike Eerdhuijzen are injury concerns for Utrecht, but the Eredivisie outfit have no suspension worries.

Celtic and Utrecht have met twice, with both matches being played during the 2010/11 Europa League playoff round.

The first-leg saw Celtic claim a 2-0 win at home in the first-leg showdown and Utrecht had the last laugh as they progressed to the next round after emerging as 4-0 winners in the Netherlands.

Team news & squads

Form

