Bournemouth will be determined to derail Aston Villa's Premier League top-four bid by claiming their third successive win when the two teams meet in Dorset.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth and Aston Villa will kick off on 7 Feb 2026, 15:00 GMT and 10:00 EST.

Match Preview

Bournemouth are in strong form, remaining undefeated in their last four Premier League matches with wins in each of the past two. The Cherries are sitting 12th in the table, a victory over Aston Villa could push them closer to the top half and fuel their push for European spots.

Getty Images

However, Bournemouth will be up against a wounded Villa side as the Birmingham giants are coming off a frustrating home defeat to Brentford, their second loss in recent league outings, which sees them sitting third in the Premier League. A win at Bournemouth could see them climb to second if Manchester City drop points against Liverpool on Sunday.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth have Marcus Tavernier, Ben Doak, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Julio Soler, Will Dennis, and Matai Akinmboni on their injury list, and David Brooks is also doubtful.

Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, and Andres Garcia are all on Villa's injury list, while Ollie Watkins, Amadou Onana, and Alysson are doubtful but likely available for the Cherries clash.

Villa are undefeated in their last six matches against Bournemouth, having recorded four wins and two draws.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

