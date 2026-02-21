The 2026 MLS Opening Weekend continues with a Western Conference showdown at Q2 Stadium, with Austin FC vs Minnesota United.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Austin FC vs Minnesota United

Austin FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

Austin FC vs Minnesota United will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 21:30 EST.

Match context

Austin brought Facundo Torres back to the MLS from Brazilian giants Palmeiras. His importance is underlined by the ongoing absence of star striker Brandon Vazquez, who is still recovering from an ACL tear.

Getty Images

Minnesota make a big statement with James signing

In a stunning statement move, Minnesota picked up the legendary Colombian playmaker James Rodríguez. He'll be working under new coach Cameron Knowles after the departure of Eric Ramsay to West Brom in England.

34-year-old Rodriguez, formerly of Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton, has the pedigree and personality to shine stateside.

Austin reinforces its defensive options

Austin added signed Joseph Rosales after he spent five seasons with Minnesota, so it'll be a strange sight for visiting supporters to see him in new colours. He'll have his hands full against the left-footed brilliance and flair of James.

Team news & squads

Austin FC vs Minnesota United

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

