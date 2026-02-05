In arguably the standout tie of the quarter-finals, Atalanta welcome Juventus to Bergamo in the Coppa Italia.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atalanta vs Juventus, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Atalanta vs Juventus kick-off time

Atalanta vs Juventus will kick off on 5 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Atalanta and Juventus might view the Coppa Italia as their most realistic route to silverware in the 2025-26 season, with both sides some way off challenging for the Scudetto.

Atalanta have eight wins from their last 12 across all competitions, including a 0-0 draw away to in-form Como in their most recent Serie A match and with 10 men for the majority of the contest. They're undoubtedly a team on the up under former Juve winger Raffaele Palladino, who has steered the side up from 13th to 7th since his appointment in November. The Bergamo club have won seven of nine home matches under his tutelage.

Juve, under Luciano Spalletti since October, have chalked up four wins in their last six matches on the road.

The winners of this tie will face either Lazio or Bologna in the final four.

Injury news, key stats

Only long-term absentee Mitchel Bakker will miss out for the hosts, while Juventus are without Dusan Vlahovic, and there are doubts over Turkish superstar Kenan Yildiz, who has an adductor strain.

Four of the last six H2Hs have been drawn.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has only conceded one Serie A goal in 2026.

No central defender has scored more goals across Europe's top five leagues since 2019 than Juve's Bremer; fellow Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes has also registered 21.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Juventus Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Palladino Probable lineup Substitutes Manager L. Spalletti

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

