Aston Villa's recent downturn in domestic form means West Ham will arrive at Villa Park with confidence, but their need for points is just as desperate.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs West Ham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Aston Villa vs West Ham will kick off on 22 Mar 2026, at 10:15 EST and 14:15 GMT.

Match preview

Aston Villa's top-five position in the Premier League is in jeopardy after their 3-1 defeat at Man United last time out. That's now only two wins in their last nine in the EPL. At Villa Park, they've only won two of their last seven, with only one clean sheet in that sequence.

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Winning the Europa League could be Villa's best route back to Champions League football. Unai Emery, a specialist and four-time winner in that competition, has seen his side safely through to the quarter-finals, where they'll face Bologna.

Relegation-threatened West Ham, by contrast, are on the up with only two defeats in their last 12 across all competitions. They've taken points off both Manchester clubs in that sequence.

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Key stats & injury news

Villa have lost three EPL matches in a row for the first time since Feb 2023.

Villa's midfield duo, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans, remain sidelined.

West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville is nearing a return, but this game comes too soon for him after a calf problem.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: