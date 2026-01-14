Real Madrid are set to kick start the post-Xabi Alonso era when they travel to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte to take on second-tier outfit Albacete in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Albacete vs Real Madrid as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Albacete vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Today's game between Albacete and Real Madrid will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

Los Blancos overcame CF Talavera in the last round of the tournament, while the home side have beaten San Fernando, Leganes, and Celta Vigo to reach the round of 16. Madrid enters this encounter in turmoil, having parted ways with their coach, Alonso, following another damaging defeat to rivals Barcelona, this time in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso, who only joined the club at the beginning of the season, has been replaced by another former Madrid star in Alvaro Arbeloa, albeit on an interim basis. Arbeloa emphasized his desire to compete across all competitions and is eager to start with a win in his first official match.

Despite the turmoil in the dugout, Los Blancos enter the contest as clear favorites, and it would be a shock of epic proportions should they get eliminated by Albacete. Real are still challenging for three trophies this season, sitting second in the La Liga table, four points behind Barcelona, while they are seventh in the overall Champions League table.

Albacete, meanwhile, have already exceeded expectations to reach this stage of the competition. Competing outside La Liga, they have shown resilience and belief in earlier rounds, most notably eliminating higher-ranked opposition to earn a glamour tie against the 14-time European champions.

While league form has been inconsistent, the Copa del Rey represents a different challenge altogether. Playing in front of a packed Carlos Belmonte, Albacete are expected to adopt a compact and disciplined approach, aiming to frustrate Real Madrid and exploit counter-attacks or set-piece situations.

Alberto Gonzalez's side are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time since 1994-95, when they were actually present in the semi-finals, and it would be some achievement to knock Real Madrid out of the competition.

Albacete have struggled in the Segunda Division this term, with 24 points from 21 matches, leaving them in 17th spot in the

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Albacete and Real Madrid have met only a handful of times in official competition, but the historical record clearly favors the Spanish giants. Across their previous encounters, Real Madrid have won every match, underlining their dominance in this fixture.

All past meetings came in La Liga during the early 2000s, with Madrid claiming victories both home and away. The most emphatic result was a 6–1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu, while trips to the Carlos Belmonte also ended in narrow but controlled wins for Los Blancos.

In total, Real Madrid have scored 12 goals against Albacete’s 4, with no draws or Albacete victories recorded to date. While history offers little encouragement for the hosts, cup football often defies precedent — and Albacete will hope to challenge the trend when the sides meet again in the Copa del Rey.

