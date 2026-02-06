Al Nassr will aim to stay in close pursuit of the leaders in the Saudi Pro League title race as they host defending champions Al Ittihad in a crucial clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Nassr FC vs Al Ittihad, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Ittihad kick-off time

Al Nassr FC and Al Ittihad will kick off on 6 Feb 2026 at 17:30 GMT and 12:30 EST.

Match Preview

Al Nassr are the most in-form team in the Saudi Pro League at the moment, having won each of their last five matches, including a recent win over Al Riyadh. Al Alami are four points behind leaders, Al Hilal and a win over Al Ittihad would see them move up to second place, and reduce the gap to one point.

Al Ittihad, on the other hand, have blow hot and cold in recent weeks, but they are undefeated in their last three matches, recording two wins and one draw. The Jeddah giants are trailing significantly in the Saudi Pro League title race as theysit in 6th place - 13 points behind leaders Al Hilal. A win over Al Nassr would narrow the gap slightly and keep their slim top-three hopes (for AFC Champions League qualification) alive.

Injuries, key stats

Al Nassr have players sidelined due to injuries, including Sami Al-Najei (knee), Mohamed Simakan (thigh) and Marcelo Brozović (thigh), while Abdullah Al-Khaibari is suspended.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad also have players sidelined due to injuries, including Saad Al-Mousa (ankle), Faisel Al-Ghamdi (hamstring) and Abdulrahman Al-Obood (muscle, doubtful), but there are no suspension worries.

Team news & squads

