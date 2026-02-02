Al Hilal and Al Ahli will lock horns in a high-stakes clash as the battle for the Saudi Pro League title intensifies, having passed the halfway mark of the campaign.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Hilal vs Al Ahli, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli kick-off time

Al Hilal and Al Ahli will kick off on 2 Feb 2026 at 17:30 GMT and 12:30 EST.

Match Preview

Al Hilal are the Saudi Pro League log leaders coming into this eagerly anticipated encounter, but drawing their last two matches has allowed their rivals to gain some ground on them. The Boss are three points clear of both second-placed Al Nassr and third-placed Al Ahli, making their upcoming fixture a must-win.

Coach Simone Inzaghi's side are the only unbeaten team in the Pro League this season, having recorded 14 wins and four draws, but Al Ahli are on a mission to change this. The Royals are the most in-form team in the league right now, having won each of their last eight matches, and coach Matthias Jaissle will be confident of outsmarting his counterpart, Inzaghi.

Injuries, key stats

Al Hilal have one confirmed injury at the moment with Yusuf Akcicek, expected to be out until mid-February, while Al Ahli also have one player on their injury list, Merih Demiral, who is likely to return to action later this month.

Al Ahli are undefeated in their last three matches against Al Hilal, having recorded two wins and one draw, which came in their first round league clash last September.

Team news & squads

