The Saudi Pro League title race is heating up with just a point separating leaders Al Hilal and chasers Al Nassr. Can Al-Ettifaq complicate matters here on Friday the 13th?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time

Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq kicks off on 13 Feb 2026 at 10:25 EST and 15:25 GMT.

Match preview

Al Hilal's lead at the summit of the table has been cut to a single point after Al Nassr's recent resurgence and Hilal's recent harmful habit of drawing matches. Simone Inzaghi's side hasn't lost a match in any competition since August, but three draws in their last four Saudi Pro League outings have them looking over their shoulders.

Al-Ettifaq are in good shape with three wins in their last four SPL clashes. Their historical record against Hilal is poor, but their current form suggests they're playing them at a good time. However, Hilal did pick up a 6-0 win at Al Akhdoud in their last league outing, with Karim Benzema claiming a hat-trick.

Key stats & injury news

Al Hilal hasn't lost a match against Ettifaq since 2018, a sequence of 18 H2Hs.

Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek is doubtful for Hilal with a hamstring injury.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Inzaghi Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Al-Shehri

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

