How to watch today's Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Today's game between Al-Fayha and Al Nassr FC will kick-off at 28 Feb 2026, 19:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

As the Saudi Pro League title race intensifies, Al-Nassr travels to the Al Majma'ah Sports City to face a resilient Al-Fayha side.

With Al-Nassr locked in a high-stakes battle at the top of the table against Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, every point is critical. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha is looking to maintain their mid-table stability and play the role of "giant-killer" on their home turf.

Al-Fayha has been the definition of "inconsistent" this season. While they recently secured a thrilling 3-2 win against Al-Taawoun, they followed it up with a 1-1 draw against NEOM SC. They are notoriously difficult to break down at home, but their defensive lapses have cost them against the league's elite.

The "Knights of Najd" are currently in a neck-and-neck race for the title. Following a dominant 5-0 win over Al-Najma, confidence is sky-high. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age, while the addition of João Félix has provided a creative spark that has unlocked some of the league's toughest low blocks.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Emanuel Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Fayha vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: