How to represent England at FIFA 20

England fans have the chance to represent their country at FIFA 20 in this year's FIFA eNations Cup.

In 2019 The FA held a tournament to find the best two English players – with Donovan ‘Fnatic Tekkz’ Hunt and Tom ‘Hashtag Tom’ Leese coming out on top.

This year, both Tekkz and Tom will be back, along with the top-ranked English players from the FIFA 20 Global Series rankings - Harry ‘Hashtag Harry’ Hesketh and Kylem ‘Futwiz Lyricz’ Edwards.

Joining them will be the top player on each console from the two March ‘Beat the Lions’ qualifiers which will be taking place online on both Xbox and Playstation on March 2-3 and 4-5.

To compete in the online qualifiers for a chance to compete Grand Final on March 19 at Wembley, fans must be English and aged 16 or over.

To register to take part in the online qualifiers, fans need to visit thefa.com/beattheelions.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s tournament to ‘Beat the eLions’, Tekkz said: “To represent your country is the ultimate honour. And I really enjoyed the 2 v 2 format playing alongside Tom, so much so that we teamed up together at Club level. I’m determined to earn my place again this year.”

Tom added: “I’m looking forward to getting the chance to defend my title, I hope I can make it through to be an eLion again. Me and Tekkz have just made the semi-final of the eClub World Cup and we want to go one step further and lift the trophy for at the eNations.”

The 2019 FIFA eNations Cup was won by , who defeated 1-0 in the final, with both Corentin ‘Maestro’ Thuillier and Lucas’ DaXe’ Cuillerier lifting the trophy.

Unlike many of the competitive FIFA tournaments, the FIFA eNations Cup combines both solo and team matches.

All 20 teams are divided into four groups, with each team playing the other teams in their group three times.

Two matches are 1-on-1 and played on both Xbox and Playstation, while the 3rd match is played on a single console with both players teaming up for a 2-on-2 match.

This year, the players from the winning team will receive 2,000 EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series points.

In 2019 Argentina walked away with $40,000 (£34,000). As yet, the prize pool for this year's tournament has not been confirmed.

