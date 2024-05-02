UEFA Champions League Final tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s biggest showpiece club fixture

Few prizes come as feted in world football as the UEFA Champions League, with the heavyweight European club competition among the most prestigious honours a side can claim in the game. Victory in the tournament brings immortality to its teams, a place in the history books for its players, and legendary status for the managers who guide them there.

The 2023-24 edition is nearly all set for the final stage, so you'll want to get your hands on tickets as soon as possible. With Manchester City and Arsenal now both kicked out of the competition, no English side will be set to lift the trophy in Wembley this summer.

PSG, Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern are the four European sides that remain to battle it out for the trophy. The showpiece event is still a bucket list event and will have fans from all over the world flock to Wembley in June, so how can you get your hands on UEFA Champions League Final tickets for this season?

GOAL guides you through where to buy them, how much they’ll cost, and who might just walk out when it comes to the finale.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final are traditionally available through three avenues: the official ticket portals of both teams who make the fixture and directly through UEFA itself.

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead in an attempt to manage greater demand.

You will be able to enter the ballot to purchase UEFA Champions League Final tickets through UEFA at a date closer to the fixture itself, with the governing body’s website currently offering ballot entries only for Euro 2024.

In addition, tickets may be available through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub, closer to the time. If you are looking to purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final, keep tabs on official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Getty Images

Prices for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final have yet to be officially unveiled and will likely not be revealed until the ballot officially opens for tickets ahead of the clash itself. However, GOAL can present the prices from the 2023 edition of the final, held in Istanbul.

Regular tickets were split across four price brackets, with the cheapest seats sold for €70 in Category 4. Significant hikes followed, with Category 3 sold at €180, Category 2 sold at €490, and top-price tickets in Category 1 setting fans back an eye-watering €690.

Given the general rise in inflation, fans can likely expect to see a further increase in prices for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final. Prices will be the same regardless of which clubs make the fixture, though some teams could subsidize their allocation costs for supporters as a show of loyalty.

Where does the 2024 UEFA Champions League final take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, on June 1, 2024. The home of the England national football team and multiple showpiece finals across domestic competition, the ground has hosted the final on multiple occasions before, in both its old and new structures.

Since the stadium’s current iteration was opened, Wembley has hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League Finals, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both earning triumphs under the famous arch. The last time a home team won at the stadium was in 1978, when Liverpool were crowned European Cup victors.

RELATED:

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Final?

Getty Images

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is set to be broadcast by the competition’s current television and streaming partners. TNT Sports will showcase the game in the United Kingdom, while in the United States, Paramount+ will carry the fixture.

Timings will be confirmed closer to the match itself.

FAQs

When will the UEFA Champions League Final take place?

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final will take place on June 1, 2024. The match will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The venue will host the fixture for the first time in more than a decade, having also previously hosted the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2022.

Where can I buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final?

UEFA Europa Conference League final tickets are officially sold through three outlets: UEFA’s official ticket portal and the ticket portals of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Will I be able to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets through secondary sites?

Fans who are unsuccessful in the official ballot or unable to purchase tickets through one of the two clubs set to compete in the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final may still be able to purchase their seats through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Please be aware that tickets will not be officially available until UEFA signals the start of sales itself, so any seats available prior on resale sites may be counterfeit. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions surrounding any potential purchases.