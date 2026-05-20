How to buy Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver another blockbuster summer of football, and one of the standout group-stage clashes sees Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay in Miami.

With both nations aiming to make a statement early in the tournament, fans from across the globe are expected to descend on Florida for one of the most exciting fixtures in Group H.

Demand for World Cup tickets has already surged, especially for matches featuring major football nations and high-profile venues.

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to buy Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets, including ticket prices, hospitality options, stadium information, and where fans can secure seats before they sell out.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 - 20:00 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets June 21, 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde Houston Stadium, Houston Tickets

Uruguay World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets June 21, 2026 Uruguay vs Cape Verde Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia Tickets June 26, 2026 Uruguay vs Spain Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara Tickets

How can I get Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets?

There are several ways fans can secure tickets for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Official FIFA Sales: FIFA continues to release selected inventory during the final sales phase on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA continues to release selected inventory during the final sales phase on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA Resale Platform: Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official marketplace.

Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly from other fans through FIFA’s official marketplace. Secondary Ticket Platforms: Sites like StubHub remain one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures.

Sites like StubHub remain one of the fastest ways to secure seats for sold-out World Cup fixtures. Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality bundles offer guaranteed seating alongside luxury matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets will be issued digitally through FIFA’s official ticketing app. Fans should ensure they use the same email address and account information across ticketing platforms to simplify transfers.

How much are Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Hard Rock Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, one of the most recognisable sporting venues in the United States.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and regularly hosts major international sporting events, concerts, and Formula 1-related entertainment activities. Hard Rock Stadium has undergone extensive renovations in recent years, transforming it into one of the most modern venues selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For the World Cup, the venue is expected to hold more than 65,000 fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere for one of the opening fixtures involving Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Fans attending the match can expect: