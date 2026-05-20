How to buy Qatar vs Switzerland tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Levi's Stadium information & more

Qatar and Switzerland face off at the iconic Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on June 13, 2026, as the excitement of the FIFA World Cup takes over Northern California.

This high-stakes encounter features the 2022 hosts, Qatar, looking to prove their mettle on North American soil against a resilient and tactically brilliant Swiss side known for consistently punching above their weight in major tournaments.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Qatar vs Switzerland, including where to buy, the latest pricing trends, and how to find the cheapest seats available.

When is Qatar vs Switzerland at the World Cup 2026?

Date & Time Match Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

Qatar World Cup Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 18, 2026 Qatar vs Canada SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 24, 2026 Qatar vs Bosnia and Herzegovina BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Switzerland World Cup Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 18, 2026 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 24, 2026 Canada vs Switzerland SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets

How to buy Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup tickets?

Securing tickets for the 2026 World Cup requires a mix of timing and strategy. While the initial official FIFA random selection draws and the Visa-exclusive presale windows have concluded, there are still several reliable ways to get into Levi's Stadium for this clash.

Demand for the 2026 tournament has surpassed all previous records, particularly for matches held in major US tech and tourism hubs like Santa Clara. Here is the current landscape for ticket buyers:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase: This is currently the primary official channel. Unlike earlier lotteries, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If you see tickets available on the FIFA portal, you must act instantly as they disappear within seconds.

This is currently the primary official channel. Unlike earlier lotteries, this phase operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If you see tickets available on the FIFA portal, you must act instantly as they disappear within seconds. Secondary Marketplaces: For many fans, platforms like StubHub remain the most viable option for securing seats once official allocations are exhausted.

For many fans, platforms like remain the most viable option for securing seats once official allocations are exhausted. Official FIFA Resale Platform: This is the only authorized marketplace for fans to return tickets they can no longer use. These tickets are sold at face value, but availability is unpredictable and requires frequent checking of the official portal.

Prices for the 2026 World Cup are tiered based on the significance of the match and the view from the seat.

How much are Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices are officially set in USD. While official face-value prices start as low as $60, secondary market prices will fluctuate based on real-time demand.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from Qatar vs Switzerland?

Switzerland often relies on a disciplined mid-block and the creative spark of its veteran playmakers to break down opponents.

Qatar, on the other hand, has invested heavily in a high-intensity, cohesive team identity that relies on quick counter-attacks and regional familiarity.

Levi's Stadium, the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, is a world-class venue. It is known for its incredible sightlines, massive video boards, and commitment to sustainability.

Fans attending the match should prepare for warm California sun and an incredibly diverse crowd. The stadium is well-connected to the San Jose and San Francisco areas via public transit, though booking parking in advance is highly recommended if you plan to drive.