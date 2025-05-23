How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets: Ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Here’s how you can see the world’s best clubs and players in FIFA Club World Cup action this summer

The growth and expansion of the beautiful game in America has been rapid in recent times, and we’re now set for two sensational summers of soccer in the U.S. It’s the FIFA World Cup 2026 next year, but first things first, the FIFA Club World Cup returns with a bang this June. You could be there in person to witness the world's best players and club teams gunning for global glory by securing yourself seats. With the likes of Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich bringing with them star talents such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, it’s sure to be a tournament you won’t want to miss.

As well as becoming a quadrennial tournament for the first time this year, the FIFA Club World Cup has a sparkling new format. 32 of the most successful club sides from each of the six continental confederations will be competing for the crown at venues across the United States. The teams are drawn into eight groups of four, with each team playing three group stage matches in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Manchester City have fond memories of the FIFA Club World Cup after lifting the trophy aloft in 2023 following a 4-0 win against Fluminense in front of 52,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Pep Guardiola’s guys are aiming to become only the second side apart from Real Madrid to retain the FIFA Club World Cup crown. Although Pep himself has won it four times over the years with Barcelona (twice) and Bayern Munich before his 2023 success with Manchester City.

Real Madrid hold the record for the most FIFA Club World Cup triumphs, and they go in search of a 6th title in the United States this summer. Only 3 other sides have lifted the trophy more than once (Barcelona, Corinthians and Bayern Munich). Real Madrid have recorded convincing victories over two of their group rivals, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg, already this season, so the Spanish giants will be confident of progressing to the knockout stages. La Liga teams from Spain have won the tournament eight times in total, the most for any nation. Although England’s Premier League have the largest number of winning teams, with four clubs (Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United) having won the tournament on one occasion apiece.

This summer will be the first time the FIFA Club World Cup has been held in the Americas since Brazil hosted the 2000 event. Brazilian clubs would win that inaugural event and the following two editions, but they’ve only tasted success in one tournament since 2006 (Corinthians in 2012). Only UEFA & CONMEBOL members have reigned supreme previously, although Al-Hilal came the closest to ending that domination most recently, when losing to Real Madrid in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final.

Thousands of fans from all over the globe will dream of flocking to the United States' 11 host cities to catch their teams in action between June 14 and July 13. So naturally, FIFA Club World Cup tickets will be like gold dust. Let GOAL show you all the vital ticket information, including how much they will cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 kicks off with Al Ahly vs Inter Miami CF at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, June 14 and climaxes with the final at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13. Check out when the various stages of the tournament are taking place:

Stage Dates Group Stage June 14-26 Round of 16 June 28 - July 1 Quarter-finals July 4-5 Semi-finals July 8-9 Final July 13

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be played?

The United States is hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with 63 matches taking place in 12 stadiums in 11 different cities. The MetLife Stadium in New York will host the final. Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, the venue is situated in New Jersey and is also scheduled to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the final. The stadium has staged some huge sporting events in the past, including Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and WrestleMania in both 2013 and 2019. It’s set to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2-3 this year, too.

The full list of venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is as follows:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte

Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami

GEODIS Park – Nashville

MetLife Stadium – New York

Camping World Stadium – Orlando

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia

Lumen Field – Seattle

Audi Field – Washington

FIFA Club World Cup tickets - how much do they cost?

FIFA Club World Cup ticket prices will inevitably vary according to factors such as match stage, seating category and stadium location. Tickets are usually broken down into categories (1 to 3). Category 1 is typically the most expensive offering, with seats near the centre circle.

Match tickets for FIFA Club World Cup matches are split into three categories, with prices available on average as follows:

Category 1 – $140-$210

$140-$210 Category 2 - $100-$130

$100-$130 Category 3 - $60-$90

However, various VIP tickets/sections are also available for matches. At the top of the range, there is the ‘Private Suite’ which combines exceptional service with a sophisticated all-inclusive food and beverage offering. These are available from approximately $17,000 per suite. Further down the scale, the ‘Club Seats’ package is available from around $380, and it secures the views and seats you want, with food and beverage options added too.

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats for some FIFA Club World Cup group matches from as little as $20, with prices for the final on offer from around $550.

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match tickets can be purchased directly via the FIFA website, with General Public Tickets, Ticket Packs & Hospitality tickets available, although they will be in high demand.

In addition, fans can purchase FIFA Club World Cup tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup?

If you're unable to get your hands on FIFA Club World Cup tickets, FIFA have announced that DAZN are the exclusive global broadcaster for the tournament. The streaming service will show all 63 matches for free on all its platforms.