How to buy Canada vs Qatar tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to deliver another unforgettable summer of football, and hosts Canada will be looking to make a major statement when they face Qatar in Vancouver during the group stage.

Canada enters the tournament with huge expectations after continuing its rise on the international stage, backed by a talented squad and home support across North America.

Meanwhile, Qatar returns to the World Cup eager to prove its progress after hosting the 2022 edition and investing heavily in the growth of its national team.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying Canada vs Qatar tickets, including ticket prices and where to buy seats.

When is Canada vs Qatar?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 18, 2026 - 19:00 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Canada World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 12, 2026 Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Toronto Stadium, Toronto Tickets June 18, 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 24, 2026 Switzerland vs Canada Houston Stadium, Houston Tickets

Qatar World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 18, 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City Tickets

How can I get Canada vs Qatar tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded.

With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament. Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Travelling supporters should also confirm visa and travel requirements for Canada, the United States, and Mexico well ahead of the tournament.

How much are Canada vs Qatar tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about BC Place

Canada vs Qatar will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, one of the most modern and recognizable stadiums in Canada.

Located in downtown Vancouver, BC Place features a retractable roof, upgraded fan facilities, and excellent public transportation access, making it one of the standout venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The stadium is expected to host more than 54,000 supporters during the tournament, creating an electric atmosphere for World Cup matches.

Supporters are encouraged to arrive early on matchday due to increased security measures and large crowds expected around the stadium.