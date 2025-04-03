How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

We're set for another European thriller on German soil with a Champions League semi-final spot on the line.

It’s been a tough season for Borussia Dortmund fans. Their club has faced internal upheavals and their team has produced numerous below-par performances on the domestic front. Thankfully for the Dortmund diehards, Europe has proved to be a welcome distraction. The Champions League runners-up from last season are now just three matches away from reaching back-to-back European finals.

The Westfalenstadion (or Signal Iduna Park as it's officially called) is always an intimidating location for visiting sides and you can expect the Dortmund venue to be a cauldron of noise when Barcelona come calling for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on April 15. When the sides met on German soil in December, during the league phase of the competition, they produced a 5-goal thriller with Barca coming out on top 3-2. This should be another unforgettable occasion and you could be there by securing a match ticket. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to the sizzling encounter.

Edin Terzic’s departure from Dortmund, following their Champions League Final defeat against Real Madrid at Wembley last May, rocked the club severely. Terzic’s replacement, Nuri Sahin, only lasted 222 days in the job after BVB suffered 11 defeats during the 27 matches he was at the helm and Niko Kovac hasn’t fared much better since he took over the managerial reins in February. Dortmund have already lost more league games during this campaign than they had in any season since 2014/15. Despite all the setbacks, Dortmund have continued to perform admirably on the European stage once again and with nothing else to play for this season, they’ll be fully focused on the Barca tie.

Unlike Dortmund, Barcelona still have fingers in plenty of pies. It’s going to be an important few months for Hansi Flick’s flock who finished well adrift of Real Madrid in the 2023/24 title race and limped out of the Champions League at the last-8 stage last season. In fact, Barcelona haven’t progressed past the last-8 stage in Europe’s premier club competition since the 2018/19 campaign and not reached the UCL final since lifting the trophy aloft a decade ago, when beating Juve in the 2015 final.

Barcelona’s success this season has been built on their talented bunch of goalscoring heroes. Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal have all notched double-figures on the scoring front and mind-blowingly, Lewandowski is nearing the 40 mark. With Raphinha netting once and Ferran Torres grabbing a brace at the Westfalenstadion earlier in the campaign, the Dortmund defenders will know they’ll have to be on red alert for the full 90 minutes (and beyond if necessary).

If you’ve not been to the iconic Westfalenstadion or are just desperate to go back, this could be the perfect opportunity to make those dreams become reality. Let GOAL show you all the information you need on how you can buy tickets to Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, including how much they will cost and where you can pick them up.

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League match?

When: Tuesday, April 15 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Westfalenstadion (known officially as Signal Iduna Park for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium in Dortmund. It's Germany's largest stadium and has been Borussia Dortmund's home ever since it first opened in 1974. For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which are seated only, it is 65,829. The 24,454-capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Westfalenstadion has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Dortmund seated ticket prices range between €35-€90 for Bundesliga matches, with standing places costing approximately €20. There is a 20% surcharge (‘Topzuschlag’) for games against Bayern Munich, as well as Champions League knockout stage encounters. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets from €300 up to €2000.

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

In Germany, DAZN holds the majority of UEFA Champions League broadcast rights until 2027. DAZN streams all Champions League games played on Wednesdays and has exclusive access to all other Tuesday matches not covered by Amazon Prime Video in Germany. DAZN’s platform features auxiliary Champions League programming, including on-demand Champions League games. Aside from full match replays, fans can watch highlights and game analysis at their convenience using various devices, thanks to DAZN Germany’s apps and portals for Android and iOS mobile phones, computers, tablets and smart TVs. The 'DAZN Unlimited' package that includes Champions League coverage costs either €44.99 per month (flexible) or €29.99 per month for an annual subscription.

Spanish soccer fans can watch Champions League games on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as La Liga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.

How did Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals?

Dortmund, the Champions League runners-up from last season, picked up where they left off with two comprehensive victories during the opening two league phase matches, a 3-0 win away at Club Brugge followed by a 7-1 romp at home against Celtic. However, as their domestic struggles continued, they also failed to maintain their consistency in Europe and they would win three and lose three of their final six league phase games, which saw them finish 10th in the standings.

It looked like a tough last-32 assignment against Sporting Lisbon on paper, but Dortmund kept clean sheets in both legs and ran out cosy 3-0 aggregate winners. Lille proved to be a tougher nut to crack in the last-16 though. It was perfectly poised at 1-1 following the 1st leg in Germany, but the balance of power shifted in Lille’s favour after they opened the scoring after 5 minutes of the 2nd leg. Dortmund dug deep and rallied in the second half, scoring twice to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Barca fans were a little concerned following their side’s 2-1 loss to Monaco during the opening round of the Champions League group phase. However, they needn’t have worried, as Barcelona rattled off six straight wins following that early setback. A 2-2 draw vs Atalanta in their final league match saw them finish 2nd in the table, which saw them automatically progress to the last-16 stage of the knockouts, where they were matched with Benfica. Despite having Cubarsi red-carded after 22 minutes during the first leg in Lisbon, a second-half strike from Raphinha helped settle the nerves. Back on home turf, Raphinha was on the scoresheet again (twice), along with Lamine Yamal as Barca eased through to the quarter-finals, 4-1 on aggregate.