How much did Brentford pay for Bryan Mbeumo? How the Bees unearthed a gem from Ligue 2 side Troyes

The Brentford star has been one of the leading stars in the Premier League...

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a central figure in the early January transfer buzz, with several elite clubs reportedly interested in the Cameroon international winger.

Tasked with stepping up in the absence of Ivan Toney initially, Mbeumo has well and truly risen to the occasion, perhaps even showcasing his talismanic ability to a greater level this season.

Premier League heavyweights Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool are rumoured to be keen on securing the sought-after forward, as they look to bolster their options in wide attacking positions.

Currently one of the most in-demand players in the league, Mbeumo has reportedly been valued by Brentford at £50 million (€60m, $62.5m). This hefty price tag reflects his growing reputation, but how much did the Bees originally spend to bring him to England? GOAL takes a closer look at Mbeumo's impressive rise and why he has captured the attention of so many top clubs.

How much did Brentford spend to land Mbeumo?

Brentford’s knack for unearthing hidden gems is well known, and Mbeumo is perhaps one of their most remarkable finds. In fact, his acquisition involved extraordinary lengths.

Back in 2019, then-technical director Lee Dykes, convinced of Mbeumo's potential, persuaded owner Matthew Benham to hire a private jet. Alongside manager Thomas Frank and co-sporting director Rasmus Ankersen, they flew to France to negotiate a deal with Ligue 2 side Troyes.

The trip was no walk in the park. On one of the year's hottest days in France, the group endured an uncomfortable, hour-long taxi ride without air conditioning to reach the meeting. After intense discussions, they returned to London empty-handed, facing stormy skies, snow, and lightning on their flight home.

Just days later, however, Brentford received a call from Troyes signalling that an agreement was possible. For a modest fee of €6.5 million (£5.4 million), the west London club managed to sign a player previously on the radar of PSG and Manchester City.

Reflecting on the saga, Dykes once quipped: "Brentford fans must know that I risked my life to sign Bryan Mbeumo!" And the gamble has paid off handsomely, it has to be said.

The right winger has since made a mockery of his measly transfer fee and has established himself as one of the most effective wingers in England.

Following in the footsteps of players like Ivan Toney and David Raya, Mbeumo seems poised to be the next Brentford star destined for a major club. He's already attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, and manager Thomas Frank is certain of his potential. Frank admitted: "I'm convinced he'll play for a bigger club one day. If I were at one, I'd buy him."

It’s a sentiment that feels increasingly prophetic. With eight goals in his first nine Premier League games this season, Mbeumo has been electric. As of last weekend, the 25-year-old was the only player even close to Erling Haaland, who leads the scoring charts with 11 goals.

With Mbeumo's outstanding performances and impressive stats continuing to catch the eye, it seems only a matter of time before he makes the leap to a top-tier club. Given his trajectory, Brentford appear poised to secure a substantial return on the £5.4 million they invested to sign him from Troyes back in 2019.

Mbeumo goals and assists for Brentford

Season Matches Goals / Match Goals Assists 2024-2025 (so far) 23 0.65 13 4 2023-2024 25 0.36 9 6 2022-2023 38 0.24 9 8 2021-2022 39 0.21 8 7 2020-2021 50 0.16 8 8 2019-2020 49 0.33 16 7

Since playing a pivotal role in Brentford's promotion to the Premier League in 2021, Mbeumo has become an indispensable figure in a team now firmly entrenched in England's top tier after learning his craft in the Championship with 23 goals over two seasons in the second division.

When a team earns promotion to the Premier League, doubts often linger over whether the squad can handle the leap in competition, given the significant disparity in quality between the Championship and England's top division.

However, Mbeumo has silenced those concerns, showcasing his ability to thrive at this elite level. The Cameroonian international has netted 35 goals and delivered 24 assists across 118 Premier League appearances. His impact has only grown since his memorable debut, where he helped secure a historic 2-0 victory over Arsenal in August 2021. This season, he's on course for his best-ever goal tally in a Brentford shirt.

Mbeumo offers much more than just goals; his versatility and well-rounded skill set make him an invaluable asset to any elite team. His creativity, ability to progress the ball and defensive contributions highlight why he is a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

What truly sets Mbeumo apart is his off-the-ball prowess. Renowned for his relentless pressing, the Cameroonian forward's work ethic and knack for winning possession high up the field have turned the heads of several footballing giants.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle interested - where could Mbeumo land?

Recent Reports suggest the Bees have placed a hefty £50 million price tag on Mbeumo. Additionally, the west London club is expected to activate an automatic one-year contract extension, securing him until the summer of 2027. This move is likely to elevate the former French youth international's transfer value even further, potentially sparking a fierce bidding war for one of the Premier League's most underappreciated talents.

With Liverpool seeking to bolster their wide options, Mbeumo could thrive in Arne Slot's high-energy system. His pressing ability, tireless work ethic, and versatility fit the profile of a classic Liverpool winger. He could provide much-needed depth alongside Mohamed Salah, assuming the latter signs a contract extension, with the potential to eventually take over the Egyptian's mantle.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also reportedly in the mix, viewing Mbeumo as an option to add depth and competition to their already potent attack. His creativity and defensive contributions align well with Arteta's tactical vision. However, with Arsenal's attacking lineup already featuring Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard, regular starts might not be a given.

Newcastle presents an intriguing opportunity. Eddie Howe is building a dynamic and competitive squad, and Mbeumo could slot in seamlessly, providing width and attacking prowess. His work rate and pressing game align perfectly with Newcastle's aggressive, high-tempo style. Moreover, with their Champions League ambitions, Mbeumo could be a key player in their evolving project.