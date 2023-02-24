How many trophies have Manchester United won?

Premier League club Manchester United is one of the most widely supported and succesful football clubs in the word.

They can boast of a trophy cabinet filled with silverware and have always been a dream destination for wonderkids and superstars alike due to the club's rich legacy in England and across the world.

What does the Red Devils' trophy room really look like? GOAL has the details below.

Manchester United's glittering trophy room is packed with honours, with silverware earned from the early 1910s to honours won right up until their latest success - in the Europa League in 2017.

So far, they have managed to clinch a total 68 well-known trophies, which is a few more than what their arch-rivals Liverpool have managed.

CompetitionMan Utd titlesLast won in
First Division / Premier League202012-13
FA Cup122015-16
League Cup52016-17
UEFA Cup / Champions League32007-08
Europa League12016-17
Cup Winners' Cup11990-91
UEFA Super Cup11991
FIFA Club World Cup12008
Intercontinental Cup11999
Community Shield212016
Second division21974-75
Total682017

The Red Devils enjoyed their most successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1992 and 2013 when they won the Premier League a record total of 13 times.

However, they haven't managed to win the league since and have failed to add to their trophy collection since their Europa League success in May 2017.

The club from Old Trafford is the most successful team in the history of both Premier League and Community Shield...and that is why Manchester United fans will be hoping their favourite team can soon get back in to the trophy-hunting mood.

