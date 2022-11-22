How many goals has Memphis Depay scored for Netherlands? Oranje star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record
Memphis Depay has been one of the best Dutch attackers around ever since his humble beginnings at PSV.
He has not only performed well at club level after overcoming a disappointing spell with Manchester United, but has also proved to be a vital player for Netherlands.
The striker made his national team debut in 2013 and scored his first goal in 2014 against Australia.
How many goals has the Barcelona forward scored for his country, though, and in which competitions did he net most often?
Let's have a look.
Memphis Depay's total Netherlands goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
5
2
Euros
4
2
World Cup qualification
15
15
Euros qualification
14
6
UEFA Nations League
15
7
International friendlies
29
10
82
42
How many goals has Depay scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2014 World Cup
4
2
2022 World Cup
1
0
5
2
Depay's European Championships record
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2020
4
2
4
2
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2018 World Cup qualifiers
3
2022 World Cup qualifiers
12
15
Depay's friendly goals for Netherlands
Games
Goals
29
10
Depay's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Gibraltar
4
Montenegro
4
Turkey
3
Scotland
3
Germany
2
Luxembourg
2
Peru
2
Belarus
2
Northern Ireland
2
Belgium
2
*Data accurate as of November 21