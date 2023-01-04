A public dispute between the families of USMNT winger Gio Reyna and coach Gregg Berhalter has roots from 30 years ago.

At the epicenter of perhaps the strangest saga in U.S. Soccer history is the relationship between Gio Reyna's mother, Danielle Reyna (formerly Danielle Egan), and Gregg Berhalter's wife, Rosalind Berhalter.

Their decades-long relationship led to this week's revelation of Gregg Berhalter kicking his wife in a violent dispute in 1991, as well as allegations that Reyna's family blackmailed him about the incident.

GOAL explains the complicated backstory between the families below.

Who is Gio Reyna's mom Danielle Reyna?

Danielle Reyna, who changed her named from Danielle Egan after marrying Claudio Reyna, is a 49-year-old former University of North Carolina (UNC) and United States women's national team player. She was Rosalind Berhalter's college roommate and soccer team-mate.

She is also the mother of Gio Reyna, the disgruntled USMNT player, and she allegedly tried to hold damaging information about Gregg Berhalter against him last month before the coach released a statement about his domestic violence incident from 1991.

On Wednesday, she denied blackmailing Berhalter but admitted to calling U.S. Soccer with details about his past.

Who is Gio Reyna's father Claudio Reyna?

Claudio Reyna is a former United States men's national team star who married his wife in 1997.

He was an international team-mate of Gregg Berhalter and also played for Manchester City in the English Premier League.

How did Danielle Reyna & Rosalind Berhalter know each other before USMNT blackmail allegations?

The pair roomed together at UNC and built a close relationship over the ensuing decades. Additionally, their husbands played with one another with the USMNT.

In 1991, Rosalind Berhalter confided in Danielle Reyna about Gregg Berhalter kicking her at a bar in a domestic dispute that was unknown to the public until this week.

After the 2022 World Cup, when Gregg Berhalter's treatment of Gio Reyna infuriated his family, Danielle Reyna brought up the 1991 incident to a U.S. Soccer official, prompting an investigation that is still ongoing.

Gregg Berhalter suggested in a statement that he had been blackmailed, but Danielle Reyna has denied that accusation.

What's next for the USMNT?

U.S. Soccer said it would make public the results of an independent investigation into Berhalter's conduct and the alleged blackmail that followed, though the organization didn't reveal when the inquiry would conclude.

For now, Anthony Hudson has stepped in as the USMNT's interim head coach for January friendlies against Serbia and Colombia.