How to watch Houston vs Lehigh NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

As the No. 2 Houston Cougars (35-5 in 2024-25) gear up to open their 2025-26 campaign on November 3 at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, the conversation surrounding the program remains focused more on the titles that have slipped away than the success already achieved.

Houston will be breaking in a handful of new faces in the backcourt, but the return of veteran point guard Milos Uzan provides some much-needed stability. Last season, the Cougars leaned heavily on their trademark defensive identity, operating at one of the slowest tempos in the nation, ranking 359th in possessions per game, but also finishing first in fewest points allowed per possession.

Lehigh, on the other hand, faces its own challenges after struggling to create extra opportunities a year ago, ranking 353rd nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

Houston vs Lehigh NCAAM game

Houston vs Lehigh: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars will face off against the Mountain Hawks in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Fertitta Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston vs Lehigh on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Houston and Lehigh live on CBSSN and Fubo nationally.

Houston vs Lehigh team news & key performers

Houston Cougars team news

Houston rolls into Monday's season opener fresh off a 61-52 exhibition win over Mississippi State at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. It was a solid early showing that highlighted effort, length and activity on both ends.

Joseph Tugler led the way with 17 points and seven boards while also chipping in two assists and two steals. Milos Uzan followed with 13 points and six rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass, and he added four assists and three steals as the floor general. Emanuel Sharp gave the Cougars 12 points from the backcourt. Freshman Chris Cenac Jr. nearly posted a double-double in his debut with nine points and nine rebounds and he collected a game-high four steals, showing early signs of his defensive instincts.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks team news

On the other side, Lehigh returns plenty of experience and leadership. The Mountain Hawks bring back All-Rookie honoree Hank Alvey, along with starters Joshua Ingram and Edouard Benoit, plus captain and third-leading scorer Nasir Whitlock. After reaching the Patriot League title game two years ago, Lehigh is eager to rebound following a first-round exit last season. Veteran coach Brett Reed, now entering his 19th year at the helm, continues to steer the program with stability and ambition.

Meanwhile, Houston enters the 2025–26 campaign as the nation’s No. 2-ranked team, fresh off a stellar 35-5 record and a 19-1 run in Big 12 play. The Cougars reached the NCAA National Championship Game last season before falling in a nail-biter, 65-63, to Florida. Returning stars Emanuel Sharp, who averaged 12.6 points per game, along with starters Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler, give the Cougars a strong foundation. Head coach Kelvin Sampson, now in his 12th year leading the program, once again has Houston primed for another deep postseason run.

Houston Cougars vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks series history

Lehigh and Houston have squared off just twice in their histories, with the Cougars taking both contests. Their first meeting came on December 4, 1993, when Houston rolled to a 96-74 victory, followed by another win on November 17, 2013, by a score of 80-66.

A win on Monday would mark a historic moment for the Mountain Hawks, it would be their first-ever victory over a top-ranked opponent and their first season-opening triumph since the 2020–21 campaign. It would also end a long drought against major conference teams, as Lehigh’s last win over a Power Conference opponent came back in 2016 versus Mississippi State. On the flip side, a Cougar victory would hand Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson his 800th career win, adding yet another milestone to his storied resume.