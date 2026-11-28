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Hoffenheim vs Augsburg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30 SNP Arena

Hoffenheim host Augsburg in the Bundesliga at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Hoffenheim come into the game buoyed by a win in Europe. Christian Ilzer's side most recently beat Sturm Graz 3-1 in the Europa League.

In the league, Hoffenheim lost 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt and sit 11th.

Augsburg arrive on the back of a win. They most recently beat Mainz 05 3-1, having previously lost 5-2 at RB Leipzig.

The visitors are 10th, one place above their hosts. Coach Manuel Baum won't be on Augsburg's bench, though, as he is suspended.

Here's how you can follow the match.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Hoffenheim and Augsburg?

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Sturm Graz 3-1. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt and 2-0 to Werder Bremen. Hoffenheim scored six goals and conceded six over those five games.

Augsburg also have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently beat Mainz 05 3-1 and won 4-2 away to Sonnenhof Großaspach in the DFB Cup. Augsburg lost 5-2 to RB Leipzig in the league. They have scored 11 goals and conceded 11.

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg: Line-ups

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg: Form

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg: Head-to-head record

Hoffenheim vs Augsburg: League table