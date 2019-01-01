Hoeness confirms summer spending spree for Bayern
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the club will be
September through until November saw the Bundesliga champions struggle for consistency, with a number of losses and draws seeing Borussia Dortmund rocket up the table to leave Bayern coach Niko Kovac's future hanging in the balance.
The Bavarians have since rescued their form somewhat, now matching Dortmund on points in
Better performances are required from the German giants if they are to lift another European trophy, but with star players such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben entering the final years of their careers, new blood may be needed to reach the desired level.
Bayern
“We are in the process of rejuvenating our team,” he said at a brokerage fair in Munich. “It's the biggest investment programme FC Bayern has ever had.”
It remains to be seen whether Colombia star James Rodriguez will make his loan move from Real Madrid permanent, but good form at a domestic level this season could force the hand of the money men in Bavaria.
“It all depends on what our coach decides," Hoeness recently told Sport1 of James' potential stay in Germany.
“If he [Kovac] says he wants James for next season, we'll pay the €42 million. It is up to us what happens.
“We have an option we can either trigger before
In addition, Bayern