'I hope he'll repay me by playing very badly' - Hodgson hoping for a favour from former protege Sterling

The coach gave the Man City man his international debut and admired his growth as a player and person, but would like a favour for his kind words

manager Roy Hodgson has hailed Raheem Sterling’s development on and off the pitch, but added a tongue-in-cheek hope that the praise will affect the winger’s performance.

Hodgson was the manager who gave Sterling his debut when he was a teenager playing for . He has gone on to become a key member of Gareth Southgate’s national team and a major contributor to back-to-back Premier League titles for .

The ex-Liverpool boss says that Sterling’s potential as a player was always obvious, and that his development off the pitch was admirable, before adding his cheeky caveat.

"He was always a fantastic midfielder, a very hard worker, made good runs most of the time. I remember in , he played in behind the front players, like he was for Liverpool, and he was quite outstanding,” he told a press conference.

"The criticism levelled at him was much to my displeasure and the attention he was getting elsewhere from social media and sometimes the media itself was draining his confidence.

"I think the big thing for Raheem is there is no drain in his confidence, there is no doubt about his ability. Of course, he is playing in a team that is creating lots of chances so when he gets in the right areas he is able to score goals.

"On this subject too, I must add that his maturity as a person has been really fascinating to watch.

"All of the responsibility he has accepted and not just as a Manchester City player but shouldering a heavy burden with the racism and the attention that is being paid to this racism problem that we have.

“I heap praise on him in the hope he’ll repay me by playing very badly.”



Hodgson knows that if his team defeat Sterling’s they will move above them in the table.

As a result of their good start to the season and the fact they beat City last season, Hodgson thinks City will show Palace respect, but is under no illusions that his team will have a tough game.

“I don't know that Pep [Guardiola] needs to be worried about any team,” the 72-year-old added, “but it would be nice if they felt they needed to show us some respect and certainly for us it's a good team when you have a team like Manchester City coming to Selhurst Park.

“We know we will be stretched to the limit to give them the type of game we like to give them but it's a challenge and it's an exciting challenge.”