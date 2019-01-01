Henry named Montreal Impact head coach

Thierry Henry has been named as the new head coach of the .

The record scorer for both and has signed a two-year deal with the outfit, which sees him contracted to the club until 2022.

Having enjoyed a successful stint as an assistant coach to Roberto Martinez with , helping the nation finish third at the 2018 World Cup, the ex-attacker took his first steps in front-line management with in in October 2018.

However, he struggled to adapt to the demands at the Stade Louis II outfit and was sacked on January 24, having won only four of 20 matches in charge.

Montreal, however, have offered him another opportunity to shine in the dugout.

