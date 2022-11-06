'People have wanted me to leave from the day I arrived' - Henderson explains how he's overcome adversity at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson suggested that he has had his doubters since day one at Liverpool and will continue to have them until he actually leaves the club.

Had doubters since arriving at Anfield

Henderson has remained 'focused' regardless

First Liverpool captain to win Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool skipper thinks he has not always been appreciated for his performances at Anfield. However, instead of paying attention to the criticism, he has chosen to remain focused on his job.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s been like that my whole career," Henderson told Daily Mail. "People have probably wanted me to leave from the day I arrived here. Really. So it’s not going to change until I do leave. It’s part and parcel of the game. Everyone’s got different opinions about football. Some opinions you hear seem quite extreme and you think 'Bloody hell'.

"There is no point even getting involved in all of that. Do what you do. Focus on your job. Focus on trying to be the best you can be, focus on trying to help the team as much as possible, to be successful and win games. I have always had doubters. I have got to the point where I prefer to have it than not. There would be something wrong if I didn’t have that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson has spent the last 11 seasons at Liverpool and has been wearing the captain's armband since Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015. As a Liverpool player, he has won multiple trophies including Premier League and Champions League titles.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will play three more matches including their Premier League tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, before the season halts for the 2022 World Cup. Henderson will likely be selected as England's vice-captain when they travel to Qatar.