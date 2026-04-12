"He burst into tears"... Argentina star faces World Cup absence

The Argentine star could miss next summer’s World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup draw has placed Argentina in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

In Sunday’s Premier League match between Tottenham and Sunderland, Spurs duo—Czech goalkeeper Antonín Kynský and Argentine Cristian Romero—collided violently.

Trailing 1-0 to Sunderland thanks to Nordi Mokele’s opener, the hosts were already under pressure.

Moments later, Sunderland’s Bryan Robey inadvertently pushed Romero into Kinský as the goalkeeper rushed back to collect the ball, sparking further alarm.

After lengthy treatment on the pitch, Romero left the field in tears.

Early indications suggest a serious knee injury, and his World Cup prospects now depend on the results of further scans; the fact that he was in tears as he left the pitch does little to reassure fans.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club’s official website: “We will know more about the extent of Romero’s injury in the coming days.”

Pressed for details at his post-match news conference, the Italian added: “We don’t know yet; we’ll have to see in the next match, in the coming days. I hope it isn’t a major problem for us, because he’s a key player for us; he’s a wonderful person, an excellent player, a top-class player, and a strong character, and we need him to finish the season and achieve our goal.”

Argentine journalist Gastón Idul, who specialises in news about the national team, posted a video on his X account stating: “Cristian Romero is suffering from knee instability and will undergo ligament tests to see if he has injured his medial collateral ligament or if it was just a bruise... The pain is there.”

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