"He believes he is always right"... Spanish article attacks Perez over Rodri

Spanish writer Jesus Sanchez, a journalist at "Marca" newspaper, launched a sharp attack on Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, over his stance on the deal to sign Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder. He believes the club president's conviction may be the only obstacle to completing a deal that enjoys wide support within Madrid circles.

Titled "Recklessness or signing Rodri", Sanchez's article took aim at Perez after press reports revealed the Real Madrid president is the only person within the club still hesitant about signing Rodri, fearing the player might suffer new injury setbacks.

Every condition appears ready for the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish writer believes, especially after his brilliance at the World Cup and the royal side's need for a player capable of leading the midfield in the post-Toni Kroos era. The continued hesitation over the deal, he stresses, is incomprehensible given the fan and technical consensus on its importance.

Below is the text of the article:

"The whole matter may be linked to Florentino Perez's conviction that Rodri is indeed the player the team needs. All other factors appear to align. And for this very reason, signing Rodri may turn into an impossible deal for Real Madrid. For who can change the conviction of a person who always believes he is right, because he has succeeded in making the correct decisions on numerous occasions?

If the final approval depends on Florentino, then the rest of the details seem easy. Never before has the opportunity to sign a player been this ideal, nor has the path towards signing a player who holds the Ballon d'Or been this seemingly easy.

The fan support, as recently shown in the Cibeles square, and the widespread chanting across social media within Madrid circles (alongside the anxiety gripping the fans of rivals), and the exceptional level displayed by the midfielder of Madrid origin at the World Cup after overcoming the spectre of injury, and the royal side's need for a player who sets the tempo in the post-Toni Kroos era, in addition to Rodri's own desire to see the blue skies of Madrid every morning (completely different from the atmosphere of Manchester), or in other words, his desire to return home, are all factors that make this deal appear natural and logical.

The idea emerged and grew spontaneously, and all it needs is for the club to let it grow. What is truly strange is not talking about the possibility of completing the deal, but that it has not been closed until now, and that Real Madrid has not yet begun to nurture this "seedling".

Mourinho may hold the key to the solution

Why? That is how Mourinho would answer, being one of the few coaches capable of changing the club president's mind, and he may be the key to solving this riddle.

The deal should also not be linked to any sale. And the Real Madrid fan does not want to think that the failure to complete the signing is due to Rodri's name appearing linked to Riquelme's nomination list, or because Vinicius Junior is not necessarily the close friend of the Manchester City player after what happened during the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Real Madrid fans want to believe that their club, after two years of fluctuating results, makes its decisions with logic and wisdom. For there is no greater indication of good sporting management than signing this particular Rodri for this Real Madrid.

With the royal side possessing an attacking arsenal akin to a "nuclear weapon" featuring Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and the presence of Bellingham, the team, which resembles the French national team in its style, specifically lacks the person capable of drawing up the plan, organising its style of play, and giving the performance a clear identity.

Nor is the matter limited to that, as Real Madrid also needs to strengthen the emotional and sporting ties with the best national team in the world, the Spanish national team. Rodri means progress".