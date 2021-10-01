Havertz needs to give us more, says Chelsea boss Tuchel

The 22-year-old has scored one goal in eight total appearances in 2021-22

Thomas Tuchel has called on Kai Havertz to produce more as he admitted his Chelsea side have recently been struggling under the weight of expectations.

Last season’s Champions League winners have lost two games in a row, against Manchester City and Juventus, after a strong start to the new season.

Blues boss Tuchel has issued a challenge to Havertz, who scored the winning goal against City in last season’s Champions League final.

What was said?

"The goal [in the Champions League final] of course helped and he came back and showed that in training," Tuchel said of the Germany international.

"He showed a different attitude, a mature way of training, a mature way of using his body.

"I’m not shy of saying that we expected to see more of this in the games.

"At the same time it is important that I feel the whole team is stuck a little bit in expectations. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because of our success. Maybe it’s the expectations that come with success.

"It’s very important and necessary that we brush it off our shoulders and that we focus and live right here, right now.

"We want more from Kai, more from what he can deliver, because he is full of talent.

"Nobody is angry with him. But once you play for Chelsea we want to have the best out of you."

What's next for Chelsea?

Having fallen to third in the Premier League, the Blues will face Southampton on Saturday before the international break.

Chelsea will next be in action on October 16 when they take on Brentford.

