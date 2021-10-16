Havertz told how to justify Ballack comparisons by former Chelsea and Germany defender Huth

Kai Havertz is not in the Michael Ballack mould just yet, says Robert Huth, but a Champions League-winning star at Chelsea has been told that he can hit those heights if he becomes “Mr Consistent”.

Comparisons between Germany international playmakers of past and present have been drawn ever since a suitable heir to Ballack’s crown burst onto the scene at Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz has bettered the efforts of an illustrious countryman in elite European competition, scoring the decisive goal for Chelsea in the 2021 showpiece, but he is still working on becoming the reliable source of end product that the former Leverkusen and Chelsea star once was.

Ex-Blues defender Huth, speaking in association with BonusCodeBets, told Goal: “The comparison between Kai Havertz and Michael Ballack is rife both in England and Germany!

“Michael Ballack had success with Chelsea but didn’t quite manage to get over the line with a Champions League win, which obviously Kai Havertz has done.

“However, he’s very young and has 10 years at the top to show his worth. But I don’t like comparing players as everyone’s an individual and has their own talent.

“Ballack was Mr Consistent throughout his career as a pro and turned up in big games and scored lots of goals. But Kai is at the start of his career and I’m sure he’ll be looking to improve on that.”

Chelsea invested £70 million ($96m) in Havertz when luring him away from Leverkusen in the summer of 2020.

He made a slow start to his time in England, but ended his debut campaign with nine goals and six assists – including a memorable effort to seal Champions League glory.

Consistency is proving to be elusive again this season, but Havertz is only 22 years of age and time remains on his side when it comes to fine-tuning the faults that still exist in his game.

Asked about where the youngster needs to improve, Huth said: “Consistency is what Kai Havertz will be looking for.

“He’s had some good games for Chelsea and some games where he’s struggled, which is normal. But now he’s in his second year, he knows the physicality of the league and the pace of the game and fans being back in the stadiums will have a massive effect on the pace of the game.

“For someone with his talent and pace and his ability, he has to score goals. It’s nothing to worry about, it’s clearly a long-term project for Chelsea after spending so much money on him.”

Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday when they make a short trip to neighbours Brentford looking to cement a standing at the top of the Premier League table.

