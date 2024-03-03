Xabi Alonso has Bayer Leverkusen flying high at the top of the Bundesliga, setting records along the way, but can he guide them over the finish line?

We are now into the final third of the 2023–24 Bundesliga season, and at this point, we know what the main storylines are for the campaign. Obviously, the biggest talking point is whether or not Bayer Leverkusen can finally knock Bayern Munich off their throne in German football.

After last season's impressive march under Alonso from second bottom up to sixth and Europa League qualification, there was already a feel-good factor around the BayArena ahead of a first full campaign under the Spaniard.

They have, indeed, exceeded all expectations with their record-breaking 33-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and they are in pole position to go all the way, currently sitting seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the time of writing.

Here at GOAL, we take a look at Leverkusen's past record in the Bundesliga and whether they have lifted the title before.

Have Bayer Leverkusen ever won the Bundesliga?

For the record, a total of 12 clubs have been crowned champions of Germany since the Bundesliga's inception as the country's nationwide championship in 1963.

Bayern Munich leads the way with their record 32 titles, while Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Hamburg, VfB Stuttgart, Cologne, and Kaiserslautern have all lifted the Meisterschale multiple times.

Unfortunately, Bayer Leverkusen are not on the winners' list having never won the Bundesliga. They have finished as runners-up five times, which is the most of any club without ever lifting the title. They last finished second back in 2010/11.

In fact, Die Werkself have now gone almost 31 years without having a taste of major silverware, their last being the DFB-Pokal in 1992–93 when they defeated Hertha Berlin II 1-0 in the final.

Why are Leverkusen called Neverkusen and the Eternal Bridesmade?

Leverkusen are often viewed in a bright light in Germany, as they remain a popular team internationally thanks to their European exploits and often swashbuckling, free-flowing style of play, combined with young, exciting players.

They are also known to boast a rather cruel nickname in Germany, 'Bayer Vizekusen.' This essentially means 'second-kusen' and it can be anglicsed as 'neverkusen.' In any language, the meaning is the same. Namely that Bayer are the nearly men of German football, having fallen agonisingly short of top honours since their promotion to the Bundesliga, and this failure has somehow become emotionally ingrained in everyone at the club.

Back in 2001/2002, a brilliant Leverkusen side featuring Michael Ballack, Oliver Neuville, Dimitar Berbatov, Lucio, and Ze Roberto came within a whisker of not just one but three major honours, but they were left with nothing to show for their efforts, eventually finishing runners-up in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Champions League. It was that unlucky campaign that earned the team the awful nickname 'Neverkusen'.

But now, things might just be different. With serial winner Alonso – he of two Champions League wins, one in La Liga, three in the Bundesliga, two European Championships, one World Cup and multiple other individual honours – in charge, Leverkusen fans are hoping their team can finally lift the curse and get their hands on the Bundesliga trophy for the first time in their 119-year history.